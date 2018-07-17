Rolling Stone

See Michael Ray’s Breezy ‘One That Got Away’ on ‘Kimmel’

Florida native makes his late-night television debut with second single from 2018 album ‘Amos’

Michael Ray

Michael Ray performs his current single "One That Got Away" on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Randy Holmes/ABC

Michael Ray made his late-night television debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, performing his latest single, “One That Got Away.”

Working the crowd with hands in the air and a full band behind him, Ray and his breezy anthem offered up a big dose of in-the-moment energy – in spite of the broken heart the track suggests is just around the corner. Written by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen with Jesse Frasure and Josh Osborne, the song’s main character seems fully aware his romantic fling stands no chance of lasting, but he doesn’t seem the least bit concerned.

“She might only be mine tonight / But that’s alright, that’s okay / She’s gonna be one hell of a one that got away,” goes the chorus.

“The One That Got Away” is featured on Ray’s second studio album, Amos, which also included the Top 15 single, “Get to You.” Ray will be on tour all summer for a run of fair, festival and headline dates, plus a select few supporting spots for Old Dominion and more.

