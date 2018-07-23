See Margo Price Reflect on Ryman Residency, Playing With John Prine

Margo Price’s three sold-out headlining shows at the Ryman Auditorium in May cemented her status as one of Nashville’s most dynamic new voices. With special guests like Jack White, Sturgill Simpson and Emmylou Harris, the run stands as a milestone for Price, who only released her debut album Midwest Farmer’s Daughter in 2016 and its follow-up, All American Made, last year. But the Illinois native isn’t an overnight success, as she points out in this Backstage at the Ryman interview filmed prior to her third show.

“People say it’s a five-year town,” she says of the artist trajectory in Music City, “but I’ve been here for 15.”

Known for its pristine acoustics, the Ryman has become a must-visit for artists on tour, and Price has graced its stage, as a guest, on a few occasions.

“I’ve had nights here that have been pretty wild. I performed here with John Prine on his birthday,” she says. She also joined Loretta Lynn. “On my birthday, she was doing two nights here and I came out and sang with her.”

Price admits to slaving over the planning of her headlining residency. “I have spent more time, money and energy into my shows at the Ryman than I did planning my wedding. I’ve been writing and rewriting my setlists for months … and what we can do to make each night special,” she says.

Price is currently on the road, and will perform at the Newport Folk Festival on Friday, before heading to Philadelphia for radio station WXPN’s Xponential Music Festival.