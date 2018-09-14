See Margo Price Cover the Beatles at Surprise Nashville Rooftop Show

With AmericanaFest in full swing throughout Music City, there are plenty of scheduled, publicized events to try and catch throughout the day and well into the night. But Margo Price caught many by surprise at sunset on Thursday with an empowering rooftop performance at her label Third Man Records.

Along with tracks off her two albums, Midwest Farmer’s Daughter and All American Made, Price performed some choice covers. In a nod to another legendary outdoor concert, Price and guest Lilly Hiatt delivered the Beatles’ “Don’t Let Me Down,” which the Fab Four performed during their January 1969 farewell set on the rooftop of their London Apple Corps headquarters. The two singers injected the bluesy Let It Be-era tune with a light honky-tonk touch and some sweet harmony.

Brandi Carlile, fresh off emotionally decimating an intimate audience at RCA Studio A, also appeared, joining Price on Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” which has become a staple of Price’s live shows. Coincidentally, the performance took place on the same day that Playbill announced Dolly Parton’s stage musical of 9 to 5, based on the 1980 film, will hit London’s West End for the first time, running from January 29th to August 31st, 2019.

Price is currently on tour and will be in Mansfield, Massachusetts, on Friday, September 21st, for the Outlaw Music Festival. She heads to Hartford, Connecticut, the following day to participate in this year’s Farm Aid concert.