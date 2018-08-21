See Maren Morris’ Soaring Rendition of Aretha Franklin’s ‘Natural Woman’

Maren Morris paid her respects to one of the all-time greats this week, working up a version of Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” in Las Vegas that was shared by her touring bassist Annie Clements.

On Instagram, Clements noted that they’d put their version together in a brief moment during soundcheck, but the band knew it inside and out. “It was effortless; it’s in our bones, ready to emerge at a moment’s notice,” she wrote. Morris lays into it with typical gusto, wisely not trying to outperform the original but imbuing it with her own vocal swoops and dives.

Tributes are still pouring in for Franklin, who died August 16th after fighting pancreatic cancer. In the country world, singers like Faith Hill, Chris Stapleton and Rosanne Cash have performed her music or shared their thoughts on her work.

Currently, Morris is opening shows on British pop singer Niall Horan’s Flicker World Tour, which visits the Starlight Theatre in Kansas City, Missouri, on August 22nd.