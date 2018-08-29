See Marcus King Band’s Blistering ‘Where I’m Headed’ on ‘Conan’

The Marcus King Band made their late-night television debut on Tuesday night, performing on Conan O’Brien’s TBS show. The South Carolina blues-rock group played a blistering but soulful version of their song “Where I’m Headed,” off the band’s upcoming third album Carolina Confessions. The guitar ace King and his group decamped to Nashville to record the LP, teaming up with in-demand producer Dave Cobb at RCA Studio A on Music Row.

On Conan, the 22-year-old King showed off the guitar skills that made masters of the instrument like Warren Haynes and Derek Trucks take notice, delivering a sky-reaching solo during “Where I’m Headed” that complemented his own raspy vocals. The performance, while revelatory for those unfamiliar with King is also bittersweet for fans of Conan, which has a history of booking on-the-edge acts like King and Shooter Jennings — in January the show will switch to a half-hour format, cutting out musical guests, according to Variety.

King is embarking on a U.K. tour in October. This summer, he and his band were a highlight of the eclectic Peach Music Festival, delivering their own mix of Southern rock, boogie-woogie and soul, and paying homage to the festival’s founders, the Allman Brothers Band, with a rendition of “Dreams.”

The Marcus King Band’s Carolina Confessions will be released October 5th.