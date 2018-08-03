See Maddie and Tae’s Alluring ‘Friends Don’t’ Video

They say he’s just a friend, but on Maddie & Tae’s latest single, “Friends Don’t,” the country duo aren’t talking about platonic relationships. Now an angst-filled, alluring new music video helps bring the emotionally charged cut to life with scenes from a late-night house party.

The first new music to be released by the Texas-and-Oklahoma pairing since their 2015 LP, Start Here, and also their first as members of the Mercury Nashville roster, “Friends Don’t” first went to radio back in April. In the song, Maddie Marlow gives a cool account of just what all those mixed messages don’t mean — the late-night texts, the lingering goodbyes, the butterflies — but there’s an extra layer of confusion added into TK McKamy’s video as Marlow and band mate Tae Dye each negotiate their own, parallel story lines with separate love interests.

Written by Marlow and Dye along with Justin Ebach and Jon Nite, “Friends Don’t” is, for now, a stand-alone single, with no new plans yet announced for a follow-up to their buzz-worthy debut. Maddie & Tae play Festival of the River in Arlington, Washington, on August 3rd.