See Luke Combs’ Rollicking ‘Honky Tonk Highway’ on ‘GMA’

Rising star Luke Combs dropped by Good Morning America on Monday (July 30th) to perform a couple of songs, including “Honky Tonk Highway” and “She Got the Best of Me.”

Taking the early-morning stage with a full band in tow, Combs’s muscular vocals took center stage on the raucous barroom anthem “Honky Tonk Highway.” Co-written with Rob Crosby, Ray Fulcher, the track feels like a throwback to good-timing country hits of the past – particularly those by Brooks & Dunn – with its depiction of a singer living life on the road and traveling from town to town.

On the same episode, Combs performed his current single “She Got the Best of Me,” which appeared as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of his debut album, This One’s for You Too.

Combs is currently on tour as part of Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour, with U.S. and Canadian dates scheduled through September 29th, and a run of international concerts on tap in early October.