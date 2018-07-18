See Luke Combs’ Moody ‘One Number Away’ on ‘Colbert’

Luke Combs scored his third Number One song in early June with “One Number Away,” a melancholy tune from his debut album This One’s for You. He’s since shifted his focus to promoting “She Got the Best of Me” to radio, but on Tuesday, he reprised “One Number Away” for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Introducing Combs’ performance, Colbert notes that This One’s for You reached the platinum mark that very day – a combination of heavy streaming and traditional sales based propelled by the hits “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.” “One Number Away” is a considerably more somber affair, a snapshot of post-breakup longing that Combs sells on the Late Show stage with trademark charisma and his gritty delivery, culminating in a drums-and-vocals-only final chorus.

In addition to releasing an expanded version of This One’s for You (titled This One’s for You Too) in June, Combs has been supporting Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour all summer. On Saturday, they’ll head to Aldean’s home state of Georgia to play Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, which includes a special appearance by Hootie and the Blowfish.