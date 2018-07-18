Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Stephen Colbert: Trump's Would/Wouldn't Flip Worthy of 'Lying Hall of Fame' Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Luke Combs’ Moody ‘One Number Away’ on ‘Colbert’

North Carolina native to play Atlanta’s SunTrust Park with Jason Aldean and Hootie and the Blowfish on Saturday

By

Reporter

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All
Luke Combs

Luke Combs performs "One Number Away" on 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.'

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

Luke Combs scored his third Number One song in early June with “One Number Away,” a melancholy tune from his debut album This One’s for You. He’s since shifted his focus to promoting “She Got the Best of Me” to radio, but on Tuesday, he reprised “One Number Away” for an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

Introducing Combs’ performance, Colbert notes that This One’s for You reached the platinum mark that very day – a combination of heavy streaming and traditional sales based propelled by the hits “Hurricane” and “When It Rains It Pours.” “One Number Away” is a considerably more somber affair, a snapshot of post-breakup longing that Combs sells on the Late Show stage with trademark charisma and his gritty delivery, culminating in a drums-and-vocals-only final chorus.

In addition to releasing an expanded version of This One’s for You (titled This One’s for You Too) in June, Combs has been supporting Jason Aldean’s High Noon Neon Tour all summer. On Saturday, they’ll head to Aldean’s home state of Georgia to play Atlanta’s SunTrust Park, which includes a special appearance by Hootie and the Blowfish.

In This Article: Luke Combs

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad