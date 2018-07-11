Rolling Stone

See Lucero’s Home Movies in New ‘For the Lonely Ones’ Video

Memphis band’s new album ‘Among the Ghosts’ arrives August 3rd

Memphis-based band Lucero will release their new album 'Among the Ghosts' on August 3rd.

Dan Ball

Lucero have been in the game for a solid 20 years at this point. As the Memphis ensemble prepares to celebrate their second decade as band with a new LP, Among the Ghosts, they track a trip down memory lane and pull out some old camcorder footage for the nostalgic “For the Lonely Ones” video.

No joking on the camcorder, either – the material used here catches the then-fresh-faced band in the days before phones had cameras, horsing around with the freedom of some young dudes who probably figure what they’re doing will never see the light of day. They hang around their tour van, horse around on stage, shoot guns in a basement, and play air guitar solos. It’s fun stuff, and a nice, freewheeling contrast to the crunchy rock riffing of the song, which is the first single from the new album.

Among the Ghosts, which drops August 3rd, was recorded at historic Sam Phillips Recording in their hometown with producer Matt Ross-Spang. As befits a group who are seasoned pros at this point their career, Lucero will be celebrating the occasion with a gig at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Colorado.

