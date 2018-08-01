See Kenny Chesney’s Buoyant ‘Get Along’ on ‘Fallon’

Kenny Chesney’s latest album Songs for the Saints was released on July 27th, and the country superstar is still making the television rounds in support. On Tuesday, he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to sit down for an interview and perform album single “Get Along.”

Chesney and his band breezed through the track, which implores listeners to “give love the upper hand” and to get along with one another. Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Ross Copperman wrote the song, which hit Number One on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart.

During the interview segment, Chesney shared stories of times when he practiced with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints, opportunities he had thanks to his close friendship with head coach Sean Payton. He also offered insight into the creation of Songs for the Saints, which was inspired by the struggles faced by his “island family” in the Virgin Islands after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“It would be easy to make a record about that devastation and destruction, but I made a record about the healing process,” he tells Fallon. “I’ve always felt like that music is the most healing thing we have in our lives, no matter what kind of music you listen to.”

All of the proceeds from Songs for the Saints go to Chesney’s nonprofit foundation Love for Love City, which is working to help rebuild the islands’ damaged infrastructure. Chesney is currently out on tour as part of his Trip Around the Sun Tour. His next stop is in Toronto, Ontario on August 2nd.