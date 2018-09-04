See Kelsea Ballerini Sing Troye Sivan’s ‘Seventeen’

Kelsea Ballerini was quick to offer her appreciation for one of the past week’s biggest albums, offering a cover of Troye Sivan’s “Seventeen” from the pop singer’s newly released Bloom.

Ballerini posted video of her singing the song to Instagram on Monday, her unadorned acoustic rendition underscoring the song’s wistful lyrics. “Smitten with this song,” she wrote.

Sivan, a pop star who was raised in Australia, recalls the loss of innocence in a way that can be found in numerous country songs — see Deana Carter’s “Strawberry Wine” — but does it through the lens of a young gay man having his first sexual experiences. “And he said age is just a number, just like any other. We can do whatever, do whatever you want. Boy becomes a man now,” he sings. Sivan released Bloom, containing the hit title track and “My My My,” on August 31st.

Ballerini, meanwhile, showed her fluency in blending country and pop sounds on 2017’s Unapologetically, featuring the singles “Legends” and “I Hate Love Songs.” She’s currently playing shows as part of Keith Urban’s Graffiti U Tour, which visits Uncasville, Connecticut on September 7th.