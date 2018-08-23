Rolling Stone
See Keith Urban’s Dance Happy Video for ‘Never Comin Down’

Set in an all-are-welcome dance club, the clip promotes the idea of inclusivity

With its bass-heavy groove and beatboxed percussion, Keith Urban’s “Never Comin Down” was seemingly built for the dancefloor. Appropriately, the song’s newly released music video takes place in a small, sweaty club, where the song itself provides the soundtrack for plenty of foot-stomping, hip-shaking and one final burst of square dancing.

Released Thursday, the clip follows a reserved country boy as he exits a Lyft — with an incognito Urban serving as the driver — and darts into the building. He’s nervous, his eyes hidden behind the brim of a ballcap. Once inside, he slowly loosens up, encouraged by the smiles of dozens of euphoric dancers. Meanwhile, Urban stands behind the bar, pouring drinks one minute and playing his electric guitar the next. As the song builds toward its final cathartic chorus, our insecure hero looses his inhibitions and hits the floor, leading the group through some country-minded dance steps of his own.

The third single from Graffiti U, “Never Comin Down” has kicked off most of Urban’s live shows this summer, setting the tone for a concert that emphasizes Urban’s boundary-pushing interests in modern pop. The music video follows suit, emphasizing the song’s beat-driven bounce and percussive pulse. Co-written by Urban, “Never Comin Down” is the sound of a musician who’s dedicated toward chasing down new sounds, one crowded club at a time.

