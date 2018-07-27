See Kacey Musgraves’ Solo Acoustic ‘Love Is a Wild Thing’

Kacey Musgraves offers a stripped-down, acoustic take on her song “Love Is a Wild Thing,” one of several standout tracks from her 2018 album Golden Hour, in a new video.

Filmed at a YouTube space in Tokyo, Japan and bathed in shades of pink, the performance highlights the elegance of Musgraves’ melody and lyrics for “Love Is a Wild Thing” — a meditation on the elusive, mysterious nature of love. This solo acoustic version doesn’t differ wildly from the studio recording on Golden Hour, omitting the swirling atmospherics, brushed drums and vocal harmonies from a track that was largely acoustic from the jump.

Musgraves recently wrapped up a supporting stint on Harry Styles world tour, which featured the country singer and pop superstar singing Shania Twain’s “You’re Still the One” as a duet on one date. In early 2019, she will step into a headlining role on the Oh, What a World Tour, with guests including Soccer Mommy and Natalie Prass.