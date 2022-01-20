 See Kacey Musgraves Open Star-Crossed Tour With Flames, Drama - Rolling Stone
See Kacey Musgraves Open New Tour With Flames, Drama, and ‘Star-Crossed’

Singer kicked off her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour with a reading of her new album’s title track

Joseph Hudak

Kacey Musgraves began her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday night, opening the first show of the tour with the title track to her latest album, Star-Crossed.

Similar to her performance of the song at September’s MTV Video Music Awards, Musgraves sang standing in front of an oversized heart that was engulfed in flames. Dressed in a black suit and flanked by a large band of musicians who provided the song’s ominous background chants, Musgraves offered a delicate reading of the heartbreaker ballad.

Musgraves’ 15-city tour runs through February and includes stops in Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. The run wraps up in Los Angeles at the Crypto.Com Arena.

Star-Crossed is the follow-up to Musgraves’ Grammy-winning album Golden Hour. According to a set list from St. Paul, songs from those two albums dominated the concert.

“This last chapter of my life and this whole last year and chapter for our country — at its most simple form, it’s a tragedy,” Musgraves told Rolling Stone in a 2021 cover story. “And then I started looking into why portraying a tragedy is actually therapeutic and why it is a form of art that has lasted for centuries. It’s because you set the scene, the audience rises to the climax of the problem with you, and then there’s resolve.”

