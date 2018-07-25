See Kacey Musgraves’ Mellow ‘Golden Hour’ on ‘Corden’

Kacey Musgraves has made the late night television rounds in support of her most recent album Golden Hour, keeping fans on their toes by switching up songs with each appearance. On Tuesday, The Late Late Show with James Corden aired her performance of the album’s title track, recorded during her May visit to the show.

Donning an acoustic guitar with her full band backing her, Musgraves offers a relaxed, assured take on the song, which likens a romantic partner to that rare sliver of evening sunlight that turns all it touches to gold. A simple stage set-up with gold-hued lights complements the vibe of the track, which blends country storytelling with laid-back, Seventies-inspired pop-rock.

Musgraves just wrapped an opening stint for One Direction member Harry Styles and announced her headlining Oh, What a World Tour, which kicks off on January 9, 2019 in Indianapolis. Opening acts for the trek include Natalie Prass, Soccer Mommy, Liza Anne, and Sinclair.