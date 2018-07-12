See Kacey Musgraves’ Glittery Disco Party in ‘High Horse’ Video

Kacey Musgraves’ “High Horse” is one of several standout tracks on her 2018 album Golden Hour, blending fully danceable disco signifiers with country instrumentation and barbed lyrics. She applies the same type of mixology in the new video directed by Hannah Lux Davis, weaving together gloriously retro style and surrealist fantasy.

Befitting the song’s disco bounce, Musgraves plays a worker enduring the drudgery of some smoke-filled office from the mid-Seventies. Her leisure-suited boss is a handsy creep who laughs at his own jokes, while her co-worker is a busybody who refuses to let her have any peace. She daydreams about telling them all off and twirling the night away or partying with her friends at a Japanese-style karaoke bar, ultimately making a memorable exit while seated on a white horse.

Musgraves has been bringing this party on the road as a guest on Harry Styles’ world tour, which wraps up this weekend with a pair of shows at the Forum in Los Angeles.