See Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb Sing Protest Anthem ‘Ring the Bells’ on ‘Kimmel’

There are no shortage of top-notch vocalists in the collaboration between Johnnyswim and Drew Holcomb & the Neighbors, and Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live the two acts showed just how dynamic their collaboration is with two stirring performances from the new Goodbye Road EP.

The first to be played was the rousing “Ring the Bells,” a spitfire political commentary that asks, “If all is fair in love and war then what the hell is loving even for?” That particular line get delivered by Amanda Sudano, daughter of Donna Summer and one half of Johnnyswim with Abner Ramirez. The in-the-round folk stomper sees them trade off lines in Drew Holcomb, but on their other performance of the night, “Goodbye Road,” they not only turn down the energy for a gentle ballad but also share the mic for some rich, lullabying harmonies — the soothing relief to what comes before on “Ring the Bells.”

Written in the wake of the Route 91 shootings in Las Vegas and the racist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, Goodbye Road was actually a three-part collaboration, with Penny & Sparrow also involved in the recordings as well as a quick run of shows that took place in June and July. The trio of artists will be heading their separate ways this month, with Johnnyswim playing an opening slot for Needtobreathe while Holcomb and Penny & Sparrow pick up select festival dates.