See John Prine’s Star-Studded ‘Knockin’ on Your Screen Door’ Video

Songwriting hero John Prine takes viewers on a star-studded tour of Nashville in the new video for “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door,” a joyfully rambling cut off his 2018 album, The Tree of Forgiveness.

Directed by photographer David McClister, the clip features special guests like the Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach, Elizabeth Cook, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Amanda Shires, Sturgill Simpson and more as Prine visits some of his favorite Nashville landmarks, including the Ernest Tubb Record Shop, the Station Inn and Arnold’s Country Kitchen. Putting Prine’s freewheeling and somewhat self-deprecating nature on full display, the cast is all smiles as they casually jam on acoustic instruments or gather for a meal, helping bring the loose, down-home feel of the tune to life.

“I can see your back porch if I close my eyes now / I can hear the train tracks through the laundry on the line / I’m thinking it’s your business, but you don’t got to answer / I’m knocking on your screen door in the summertime,” he sings in the chorus. “Knockin’ on Your Screen Door” served as the opening track from The Tree of Forgiveness, Prine’s first album of new music in more than 13 years.

Prine is currently on an extensive international tour in support of The Tree of Forgiveness, with sold-out dates scheduled across the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe including a two-night stand at another Nashville hot spot – the Ryman Auditorium – on October 5th and 6th. The legendary artist has also just confirmed a New Year’s Eve show at Nashville’s Opry House, where he’ll share the stage with Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats and special guest Iris DeMent. Tickets for that show will go on sale this Friday, July 13th.