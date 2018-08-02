Rolling Stone

See John Prine’s Charming Animated ‘Egg and Daughter Nite’ Video

Singer-songwriter shares clip for “Egg and Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)” from his latest album ‘The Tree of Forgiveness’

John Prine gets animated in the new video for "Egg and Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone)."

John Prine’s latest video is the crudely and charmingly animated clip for “Egg & Daughter Nite, Lincoln Nebraska, 1967 (Crazy Bone),” from the singer-songwriter’s The Tree of Forgiveness LP, released in April. A blend of youthful whimsy and certain mortality, Prine charts the various pursuits of misbegotten childhood, adulthood and senior-citizen-hood, crediting “that old crazy bone” in an updated version of the once-popular phrase “the devil made me do it.”

As the clip opens, a hand-drawn Prine is seen performing on a stage surrounded by hay bales and cornstalks. As a dog jumps around him on its hind legs with a bone in its mouth, the video then moves on to capture the action of the titular “Egg & Daughter Nite,” depicting the musician, guitar in hand, playing along while gliding on roller skates. Accompanied by honky-tonk piano, Prine shifts lyrical gears in the final verse, setting the scene in a nursing home where “you’re half out of your head and you probably pissed the bed, and you can’t see a thing to save your ass,” and then moves to a cemetery, where a singing skeleton climbs out of the ground.

The Tree of Forgiveness, produced by Dave Cobb and featuring guest appearances from Jason Isbell and Brandi Carlile, among others, topped Billboard‘s Americana/Folk album chart, reached Number Two on the country chart and debuted at Number Five on the multi-genre Billboard 200, the Grammy winner’s best-ever showing on that chart in his more than 40 years of making records. Prine is currently on tour in the U.K., and returns to the States next month on a trek that stretches to the end of the year.

