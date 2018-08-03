See Jason Isbell Play Furious ‘Cumberland Gap’ From New ‘Live From the Ryman’

It’s been a half-dozen years since Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit released Live From Alabama, a concert album recorded during a pair of sold-out gigs in Huntsville and Birmingham. Since then, the band has ballooned in size and standing, becoming one of the biggest roots-rock acts of the century.

Live From the Ryman arrives this October, bringing with it an entirely new tracklist — including Southeastern‘s “Cover Me Up,” Something More Than Free‘s “The Life You Chose” and The Nashville Sound‘s “If We Were Vampires” — and a streamlined band whose members have played roughly 400 shows since Live From Alabama‘s taping. Recorded during the band’s six-night residency at the Ryman Auditorium last year, Live From the Ryman is testament not only to Isbell’s songwriting chops, but also the taut, near-telepathic chemistry of the entire band.

Case in point: the 400 Unit’s kinetic performance of “Cumberland Gap,” a song that mixes the band’s Americana bedrock with a gritty, guitar-driven stomp that owes more to the indie-rock club than the country honky-tonk. A song about desperation, drunkenness and daddy issues in small-town Appalachia, it’s Jason Isbell at his most amplified.

Here’s the full track list for Live From the Ryman, due October 19th and available for preorder. Isbell will return to the historic Nashville venue this October for another six-night stand.

1. “Hope the High Road”

2. “24 Frames”

3. “White Man’s World”

4. “Flagship”

5. “Cumberland Gap”

6. “Something More Than Free”

7. “The Life You Chose”

8. “Elephant”

9. “Flying Over Water”

10. “Last of My Kind”

11. “Cover Me Up”

12. “Super 8”

13. “If We Were Vampires”