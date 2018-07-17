See Jamey Johnson, Cody Jinks Sing Waylon Jennings’ ‘Good Ol’ Boys’

Last week, Jamey Johnson was joined onstage by fellow outlaw country disciple Cody Jinks for a spirited performance of Waylon Jennings’ classic Dukes of Hazzard theme “Good Ol’ Boys.”

“I don’t think anybody’s done this song since about 1980,” Johnson jokes, before introducing the Number One hit, which he had never before performed with his band. The iconic tune, written by Jennings, would end up on Jennings’ 1980 album Music Man and eventually be certified platinum.

Jinks, whose highly-anticipated new album, Lifers, will be released July 27th, joins Johnson to add high-harmony vocals. He and Johnson, who were both performing at the annual Choctaw Indian Fair in Mississippi, have performed together several times over the past year, teaming up with a series of Merle Haggard covers.

Jinks and Johnson are both on tour throughout the summer, with Johnson joining Lynyrd Sknyrd next month for the band’s farewell trek.