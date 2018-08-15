See Florida Georgia Line’s Exuberant ‘Simple’ on ‘Corden’

Florida Georgia Line got a little self-referential on Tuesday night’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, as they performed their latest single “Simple” in an old-timey set up that mimicked the look and feel of the song’s recent music video.

That video, directed by Justin Clough and released in June, told the story of a turn-of-the-20th-century romance, complete with a barn-dance crashing and some important-to-the-plot Edison light bulbs. For last night’s performance, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley donned their outfits from the video, including a period-appropriate vest and suspenders, decorated the stage with Edison bulbs, and even broadcast the whole thing in sepia tones. As for the song itself, “Simple” was every bit as buoyant and festive as the studio version, driven on by an oscillating banjo while Hubbard and Kelley looked to be having fun singing it.

FGL’s only single to be released so far in 2018, “Simple” has climbed to Number Four on the Hot Country Songs chart and is currently inside the Top Ten of the Country Airplay chart. The duo plays Winstar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma, this Friday, August 17th.