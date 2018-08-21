See Eric Church’s First Live Performance of ‘Heart Like a Wheel’

Days after releasing “Heart Like a Wheel” to members of his Church Choir fan club, Eric Church performed the Desperate Man track for the first time, debuting it during the encore of his Sunday-night set at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Calgary, Canada.

“By myself, I’m going to try and pull this off,” he told the crowd, standing alone at the microphone with an electric guitar and a Canadian flag draped around his neck. “This could suck, by the way, but I’m gonna give it my best shot.”

Church then launched into the song alone, strumming thick guitar chords one minute and plucking the song’s signature riff the next. The second song to be unveiled from his upcoming album , “Heart Like a Wheel” is an opposites-attract love song rooted in Southern soul, an influence the Chief also explored on the record’s title track. No stranger to performing alone, Church — who infamously played an entire arena-show set without his bandmates during a Salt Lake City gig in 2015, after a stomach virus ripped its way through his entire crew — looks comfortable and confident in the fan-shot video, coolly closing out the entire Country Thunder weekend with a song few attendees had heard before.

Desperate Man will be released October 5th.