Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Watch John Oliver Talk to Anita Hill About #MeToo Movement's Biggest Challenge Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Eric Church Perform New Song ‘Desperate Man’

Singer-songwriter, who appears on the cover of ‘Rolling Stone,’ played rhythmic track onstage in Cheyenne, Wyoming

By

Reporter

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Eric Church

Eric Church performs "Desperate Man" at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

Since Eric Church released his new song “Desperate Man” earlier this July, the singer-songwriter has begun working it into his live shows. Last week, Church played a headlining concert at the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo in Wyoming that included a blistering take on the single.

With a vocal assist from the superlative Joanna Cotten on those backing “ooh oohs,” Church maintains the rhythmic revival quality of the studio version. But he bares his teeth when it comes to the bridge, stomping the stage while spitting out: “I’m a half-cocked, full-tilt / scarred hands to the hilt / don’t push me, grown-ass man.” It’s Church at his most defiant – and transfixing – manipulating the tension within the crowd until the relief of the chorus.

Church appears on the August issue of Rolling Stone, in which he gives a candid interview about the conflicting emotions that helped form the upcoming Desperate Man album and opens up about a near-fatal health scare last year. He also wades into politics, sharing his thoughts on the influence of lobbyists in Washington.

“Some of this stuff you look at and go, ‘What the fuck? Why is this hard?’ ” Church says. “Why can we not get infrastructure done? Why don’t we do more clean energy? Why are [prescription] drugs so expensive? Because it’s a lobbyist-based system. It’s a money-based system. Either way, we’re fucked.”

Desperate Man arrives October 5th. Church will perform two shows in Canada this weekend, before heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota on August 8th.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad