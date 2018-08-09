See Devin Dawson Multiply Himself in Arresting ‘Asking for a Friend’ Video

Multiple instances of Devin Dawson abound in the new video for “Asking for a Friend,” the latest single off the California native’s debut album Dark Horse.

Playing off the song’s title and the ambiguity of Dawson’s narrator in the song — is he asking for himself, or literally asking on behalf of a friend? — the clip directed by Patrick Tracy makes use of reflection, camera angles and editing trickery to create a whole host of Dawsons moping around the swanky space with hat in hand. It’s a dazzling approach that calls to mind Kylie Minogue’s “Come Into My World” video, which featured an eye-popping street scene that multiplied over and over. But at the conclusion of “Asking for a Friend,” there’s just a solitary Devin, casting a hesitant glance toward the woman at the bar — as if he’s afraid of the answer he might receive.

Dawson released his debut Dark Horse — which Rolling Stone named as one of the Best Country Albums of 2018 So Far — in January, propelled by the strength of his Number Two-charting single “All on Me.” Beginning September 13th, he’s scheduled to play supporting dates on Brett Eldredge’s headlining Long Way Tour.