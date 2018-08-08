See Devil Makes Three’s Energetic Red Rocks Show in ‘Bad Idea’ Video

Playing the Red Rocks Amphitheatre is bucket-list stuff for most artists, so the Devil Makes Three decided to commemorate their latest appearance at the scenic locale outside Denver, Colorado with a bright and boisterous new music video for the song “Bad Idea.”

A mix of onstage, pre-show, and backstage footage is strung together in the clip, which was shot on location when the Santa Cruz, California, trio visited Red Rocks on May 25th. Not just an opportunity to test out the still-new material before its official release later this month, “Bad Idea” features the group’s newest full-time member, drummer Stefan Amidon, who not only played on the upcoming Chains Are Broken LP but is also touring with them. The video switches between wide-angle shots of the rocky terrain and up-close moments of affection, often full of smiling faces and splashy colors.

Due to be released on August 24th via New West Records, Chains Are Broken makes the Devil Makes Three’s first album of new material in five years. The band are back in Colorado tonight for a show at Fox Theatre in Boulder.