See Dan and Shay’s Passionate ‘Tequila’ on ‘Kimmel’

Country duo Dan + Shay offered up a double shot of tunes on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night, including their intoxicating multi-week Number One, “Tequila.”

Taking a large outdoor stage to play for a responsive Southern California audience, Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney jumped right into their latest chart topper, a smooth pour of crisp-but-warm vocals and nostalgic romance which had the Kimmel crowd singing along from the first chorus. Written by Smyers with Nicolle Galyon and Jordan Reynolds, the Gold-certified track revolves around memories of a love as powerful as a shot of tequila — brought back to the surface by another sip.

Sticking around for another round, the duo then ordered up the television debut of their current single, “Speechless,” with Mooney’s effortless vocal dripping in satisfied desire and Smyers leading the groove on acoustic guitar. Both songs appear on their self-titled third studio album, which was released in June. Dan + Shay are currently playing a supporting role on Rascal Flatts’ Back to Us Tour, which runs through August, at which point they’re set to join the fall leg of Chris Young’s Losing Sleep Tour.