See Dan and Shay Sing Chart-Topping ‘Speechless’ on ‘GMA’

Dan + Shay enjoyed a victory lap on Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning America, performing their romantic hit “Speechless” while the song sits at Number One on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart for a second week.

On the GMA stage, “Speechless” is a showcase for Shay Mooney’s athletic vocals, diving and twisting around in dramatic fashion every time they arrive at a chorus. Dan Smyers provides some low-end vocal support, adding a sturdy foundation for Mooney’s sky-high leads amid the piano-driven groove.

The second single from their self-titled third album, “Speechless” is only the third song of 2018 to reach Number One on the multi-metric chart, with the Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha collaboration “Meant to Be” dominating for 50 consecutive weeks until Kane Brown’s “Lose It” finally unseated it in November. But the singles from Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney’s third albums have been streaming and airplay giants thus far, with their previous hit “Tequila” coming it at Number Three on Billboard‘s year-end Hot Country Songs chart.

Dan + Shay recently held a benefit concert in Smyers’ hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to raise funds for the Tree of Life Synagogue, where 11 people were killed in a mass shooting in October. The sold-out event raised $60,000 through ticket sales, merchandise and donations. Next up, the duo will head to the U.K. for a brief run of shows in January, with plans to launch “Dan + Shay The Tour” in late February.