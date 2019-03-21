See Christian Lopez’s Soulful Cover of John Prine’s ‘That’s the Way the World Goes ‘Round’

Roots musician Christian Lopez has previously displayed such influences in his original work from heartland rock to the synthesizer-driven tunes of the Cars. But Lopez’s acoustic version of John Prine’s “That’s the Way the World Goes Round” from the songwriter’s 1978 Bruised Orange LP, gives the West Virginia native an ideal spotlight for his intensely soulful, wise-beyond-his-24-years vocals.

Shot by the Nashville-based photojournalist and videographer known as Crackerfarm, the clip emphasizes Lopez’s expressive interpretation of a song that was famously covered by Miranda Lambert a decade ago on her Revolution LP.

Named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 New Country Artists to Know in July 2017, Lopez has since released his Marshall Altman-produced second album Red Arrow, which followed the Dave Cobb-helmed Onward, recorded in Music City when Lopez was just 18.

“I was down here kissing ass like everyone has to,” Lopez told Rolling Stone in 2017. “I felt I had to put on this persona of a mature, professional kid with a clear path, but at the end of the day we’re all here on a gamble. I’m 22 now, and I’ve slowly realized that I need to act my age – and sometimes that’s young and stupid.”

Lopez is among the artists appearing at the Rock by the Sea charity music festival from May 8th to the 12th in St. George Island, Florida.