See Carrie Underwood’s New ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opening ‘Game On’

The 2018 season of NBC’s Sunday Night Football got under way on Sunday night with a brand new video intro and song from Carrie Underwood. The “Love Wins” singer, who has opened SNF since 2013 when she took over for Faith Hill, debuted the new theme “Game On.”

Presented by Pepsi — which isn’t shy about its overt product placement — the intro begins with a skyline montage and Underwood strutting through a parking garage. The requisite player shots are interspersed throughout, including three members of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles: offensive tackle Lane Johnson, tight end Zach Ertz and quarterback Carson Wentz. The Eagles kicked off the NFL regular season on Thursday by defeating the Atlanta Falcons.

“Game On” replaces the long-running SNF opener “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night,” performed in the past by Pink, Hill and later Underwood, who updated the theme in 2014 with “Oh, Sunday Night” (to the tune of her hit with Miranda Lambert, “Somethin’ Bad”).

Underwood, who is married to retired NHL player Mike Fisher, will release her latest album, Cry Pretty, on September 14th.