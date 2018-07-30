See Carrie Underwood’s Cathartic ‘Cry Pretty’ at the Opry

Carrie Underwood’s breathtaking vocal prowess is on full display in a new video filmed at the Grand Ole Opry, where she gave a stunning performance of her emotional single “Cry Pretty” back in May.

Underwood begins the performance in restrained fashion, easing into a storyline about the uselessness of trying to hide one’s inner pain. But by the time she reaches the song’s second chorus, she’s in full-blown diva mode, peeling off multiple effortless vocal runs and stretching out her precise, soaring high-notes. “You can pretty lie and say it’s okay / You can pretty smile and just walk away / Pretty much fake your way through anything / But you can’t cry pretty,” she sang, with the Opry’s background vocalists trying to match her intensity.

“Cry Pretty” is the lead single and title track from Underwood’s upcoming sixth studio album, set for release September 14th. The project marks a new creative chapter for the star – it’s her first since signing with Capitol Records Nashville and also her first time serving as co-producer on one of her albums. Underwood’s remaining tour dates this summer include four more appearances on the Grand Ole Opry (August 10th and 11th), a two-day trip to the U.K. in September and a show in Australia on September 29th.