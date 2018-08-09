Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
Read Next Hear Cher's Clubby Version of ABBA's 'Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Man After Midnight' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Music Country

See Brett Eldredge’s Radiant ‘Love Someone’ on ‘Kimmel’

Singer also performs his latest single “Love Someone” on late-night show’s outdoor stage

By

Reporter

Chris Parton's Most Recent Stories

View All

Brett Eldredge dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, offering up a swaying performance of his current single, “Love Someone,” as part of the show’s Mercedes Benz Concert Series.

Dressed in black and white in contrast to the song’s feel-good vibe, Eldredge bounced around the outdoor stage while his band did the same on their instruments. With energetic beats and float-on-the-breeze guitar melodies backing up Eldredge’s powerful croon, the hand-holding anthem came off like a celebration of falling in love — and staying that way.

Meanwhile, Eldredge’s next track explored a different phase of romantic passion. “The Long Way” slowed things down as a ballad for love’s beginning stages, filled with romantic imagery about getting to know someone by driving around their hometown. The nostalgic anthem became Eldredge’s seventh Top 5 hit at country radio earlier this year.

Eldredge is currently performing on the summer fair and festival circuit, and the second leg of his the Long Way Tour — his first headlining run — will kick off September 13th in Denver, Colorado. “All on Me” singer Devin Dawson will support the fall tour, set to conclude on October 19th in Boca Raton, Florida.

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1318: August 1st, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad