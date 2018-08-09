See Brett Eldredge’s Radiant ‘Love Someone’ on ‘Kimmel’

Brett Eldredge dropped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday night, offering up a swaying performance of his current single, “Love Someone,” as part of the show’s Mercedes Benz Concert Series.

Dressed in black and white in contrast to the song’s feel-good vibe, Eldredge bounced around the outdoor stage while his band did the same on their instruments. With energetic beats and float-on-the-breeze guitar melodies backing up Eldredge’s powerful croon, the hand-holding anthem came off like a celebration of falling in love — and staying that way.

Meanwhile, Eldredge’s next track explored a different phase of romantic passion. “The Long Way” slowed things down as a ballad for love’s beginning stages, filled with romantic imagery about getting to know someone by driving around their hometown. The nostalgic anthem became Eldredge’s seventh Top 5 hit at country radio earlier this year.

Eldredge is currently performing on the summer fair and festival circuit, and the second leg of his the Long Way Tour — his first headlining run — will kick off September 13th in Denver, Colorado. “All on Me” singer Devin Dawson will support the fall tour, set to conclude on October 19th in Boca Raton, Florida.