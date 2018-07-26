See Brent Cobb’s Funky ‘Ain’t a Road Too Long’ on ‘Kimmel’

Brent Cobb brought his signature brand of electric country and Americana to Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday night, offering two tracks from his outstanding 2018 album, Providence Canyon.

With a live audience to spur him on, the Georgia native and his band were introduced by Kimmel and then tore right into the punchy, psychedelic swamp rock of “Ain’t a Road Too Long,” all crunchy guitars, whirring organ lines and tight rhythms. The foot-stomping performance was full of energy, but Cobb’s drawling vocals took center stage, with the lyrics about staying true to oneself making the young artist sound like a country philosopher.

Next up for Cobb was “High in the Country,” a mellow, jangling ballad that depicts a heartbroken man wasting away in small-town America. Featuring a dreamy, trance-like vibe and a slow-motion slide guitar, Cobb’s main character keeps a hefty buzz on throughout the track — for better or worse.

Cobb is currently on tour with Chris Stapleton and Marty Stuart for the All American Road Show Tour, with nationwide dates scheduled through November 4th in Baltimore, Maryland. He’ll also head overseas in September for a dozen dates in Ireland, the UK and Europe.