See Billy Joe Shaver’s ‘Honky Tonk Heroes’ at ‘Outlaws & Armadillos’ Concert

Back in May, some of the key players of the Outlaw Country movement took the stage at the CMA Theater in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to pay musical tribute to the Hall’s superb new exhibit Outlaws & Armadillos: Country’s Roaring ’70s. Among them: Billy Joe Shaver, who performed a rowdy “Honky Tonk Heroes.”

Organized by the Country Music Hall of Fame and co-produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings, who can be seen playing piano in the video, the opening gala included performances by Bobby Bare, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Gary P. Nunn and Jessi Colter. Shaver, who wrote “Honky Tonk Heroes” and much of the material on Waylon Jennings’ landmark 1973 LP of the same name, hoots and hollers his way through the song, his gruff singing complemented by solos from fiddler Amanda Shires and pedal-steel player Robby Turner.

Recorded in Nashville, the concert premieres on SiriusXM’s Outlaw Country channel (Ch. 60) on Friday, July 27th, at 8:00 p.m./ET. Featuring 24 songs, the show also includes Jason Isbell, Jamey Johnson, Colter Wall, Joe Ely and Tanya Tucker, with a stacked backing ensemble that boasts Charlie Worshman and Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett.

In addition to the concert, the broadcast will include a backstage panel discussion hosted by the museum’s Peter Cooper. The Outlaws & Armadillos exhibit runs through February 14th, 2021. SiriusXM will air encore presentations of the opening concert on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, and Thursday of the coming week.