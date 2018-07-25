See Ashley McBryde’s Stunning ‘American Scandal’ on ‘Fallon’

Most Americans have probably heard enough about scandals of late, but the “American Scandal” that Ashley McBryde sings about is just good old-fashioned romance. Tuesday night, she stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to give a scintillating performance of the new song.

Featured on the Arkansas native’s latest LP Girl Going Nowhere, “American Scandal” has some familiar-sounding references to presidential philandering, as she sings in the refrain, “Love me, baby, love me, like Kennedy and Monroe.” At heart, though, it’s a song about giving in to love no matter what the watching world may think, a “Something to Talk About” for the present day. During Tuesday night’s performance, McBryde’s vocals start off a little too quiet in the mix, but after a quick adjustment they take on the appropriate starring role, particularly as the song emerges from the breakdown.

Released in March, Girl Going Nowhere made a strong first impression, rising to Number Seven on the country charts. She’s currently playing fairs and festivals as well as headlining shows on her Girl Going Nowhere Tour, with her next stop taking place July 26th at Coos County Fair in Coos Bay, Oregon.