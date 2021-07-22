Scotty McCreery Readies His Fifth Studio Album ‘Same Truck’

Scotty McCreery will release his new studio album later this year. The singer’s Same Truck arrives September 17th and includes his current single “You Time,” as well as the recently released song “Why You Gotta Be Like That.”
Same Truck follows McCreery’s 2018 album Seasons Change, which saw him return to the radio airwaves with a succession of Number Ones including “Five More Minutes” and “In Between.” As with that album, McCreery’s collaborators Frank Rogers and Aaron Eshuis are back to handle production alongside Derek Wells. The Same Truck track list includes 12 songs, 10 of which were co-written by McCreery, and contributions from Ashley Gorley, Rhett Akins, and Monty Criswell.
The new album also reflects big life changes for the American Idol alum over the last three years, from growing up to getting married.
“My last album was about me as a young man getting ready to get married,” McCreery said in a release. “Same Truck is me three years later, taking a moment to acknowledge where I am now as a 27-year-old, happily married man, sharing both what I’ve learned and where I want to go.”
McCreery is currently playing shows on his You Time Tour, which visits Monte Vista, Colorado, on Thursday.
Same Truck track listing:
- “Same Truck” (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Taylor Phillips, Zach Crowell)
- “You Time” (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Aaron Eshuis)
- “It Matters to Her” (Scotty McCreery, Rhett Akins, Lee Thomas Miller)
- “Damn Strait” (Trent Tomlinson, Jim Collins)
- “It’ll Grow on Ya” (Jeremy Bussey, Jason Blaine, Taylor Phillips, Adam Wood)
- “The Waiter” (Scotty McCreery, Matthew West, Frank Rogers)
- “Why You Gotta Be Like That” (Scotty McCreery, Jordan Schmidt, James McNair)
- “Home” (Scotty McCreery, Frank Rogers, Brent Anderson, Tammi Kidd)
- “Carolina to Me” (Scotty McCreery, Jeremy Bussey, Taylor Phillips)
- “Small Town Girl” (Scotty McCreery, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)
- “That Kind of Fire” (Scotty McCreery, Josh Hoge, Matt McVaney, Justin Wilson)
- “How Ya Doin’ Up There” (Scotty McCreery, Monty Criswell, Derek George, Tyler Reeve)