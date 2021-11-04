 Sarah Shook Announces New Album, Releases 'Talkin' to Myself' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Robert Plant, Alison Krauss Share Final 'Raise the Roof' LP Preview With New ‘It Don’t Bother Me’ Cover
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers Preview New Album With Lean Rocker ‘Talkin’ to Myself’

“Got bones in my backyard, so I stay shut up in my house,” Shook sings in the track, off the North Carolina band’s upcoming Nightroamer, produced by Pete Anderson

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

More than three years since releasing their acclaimed album Years, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers have a new album on the way. The North Carolina group’s forthcoming project Nightroamer will be released Feb. 18 and includes the lean, propulsive rocker “Talkin’ to Myself,” which is out today alongside an accompanying video.

With its two-guitar attack and jangling riffs, “Talkin’ to Myself” mixes indie-rock attitude with Shook’s honky-tonk lyricism and vocals. “Got bones in my backyard, so I stay shut up in my house,” Shook sings, evoking feelings of paranoia and overstimulation.

In the video, Shook and the Disarmers perform in a dilapidated house while a young person struggles to break free from the grips of an addiction that’s keeping them locked inside. By the end of the video, they’ve seen sunlight streaming through the cracks in the window and stepped outside.

Nightroamer was produced by Pete Anderson, who famously produced Dwight Yoakam’s outstanding Eighties and Nineties run. It’s a nice fit, considering Shook titled a song from her album Sidelong “Dwight Yoakam.” Nightroamer will be released by Thirty Tigers and comes in the wake of Shook’s former label Bloodshot facing an uncertain future and legal disputes.

In This Article: Sarah Shook & the Disarmers

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.