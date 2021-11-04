Sarah Shook and the Disarmers Preview New Album With Lean Rocker ‘Talkin’ to Myself’

More than three years since releasing their acclaimed album Years, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers have a new album on the way. The North Carolina group’s forthcoming project Nightroamer will be released Feb. 18 and includes the lean, propulsive rocker “Talkin’ to Myself,” which is out today alongside an accompanying video.

With its two-guitar attack and jangling riffs, “Talkin’ to Myself” mixes indie-rock attitude with Shook’s honky-tonk lyricism and vocals. “Got bones in my backyard, so I stay shut up in my house,” Shook sings, evoking feelings of paranoia and overstimulation.

In the video, Shook and the Disarmers perform in a dilapidated house while a young person struggles to break free from the grips of an addiction that’s keeping them locked inside. By the end of the video, they’ve seen sunlight streaming through the cracks in the window and stepped outside.

Nightroamer was produced by Pete Anderson, who famously produced Dwight Yoakam’s outstanding Eighties and Nineties run. It’s a nice fit, considering Shook titled a song from her album Sidelong “Dwight Yoakam.” Nightroamer will be released by Thirty Tigers and comes in the wake of Shook’s former label Bloodshot facing an uncertain future and legal disputes.