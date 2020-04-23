Sara Evans, King Calaway Team for At-Home Cover of ‘Come On Eileen’

Sara Evans makes several unexpected song choices on her upcoming covers album Copy That, which includes versions of tunes from the Wallflowers, the Pretenders, and Hank Williams. One of her most unusual covers is “Come On Eileen,” the Eighties hit by left-field English new wave group Dexys Midnight Runners, which she brings to life in a new social distancing video.

Appearing with the pop-country sextet King Calaway as part of their “House Band” video series during the COVID-19 pandemic, Evans is also joined for the performance by violin player Lindsey Stirling, who handles the song’s signature riff. It’s is pretty straightforward rendition, with King Calaway’s rhythm section doing their best to mimic the original’s shifting tempo and feel. Evans handles lead vocal responsibilities, but King Calaway members Jordan Harvey and Chad Michael Jervis echo her lines with such enthusiasm that it makes this remote performance feel as joyous as an onstage show.

In addition to her new album, which is set for a May 15th release, Evans is also planning to release her memoir later in 2020. Titled Born to Fly and coinciding with the 20th anniversary release of her album of the same name, the book will cover Evans’ country-music career as well as her experiences raising a family in and out of the spotlight. Born to Fly will be available from Simon & Schuster imprint Howard Books on September 8th.