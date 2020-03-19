Sara Evans Interprets the Pretenders, John Mayer on New Covers Album ‘Copy That’

Sara Evans will dust off six decades of classic pop and country music with the May 15th release of her first full-length covers LP, Copy That. The 13-song collection features collaborations with Old Crow Medicine Show (on Hank Williams’ “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry”) and Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet, who adds vocals to the 1978 Kenny Loggins-Stevie Nicks duet “Whenever I Call You Friend.” Co-produced by Evans and Jarrad K (Ruston Kelly, Weezer, Goo Goo Dolls), Copy That marks the singer’s first solo studio LP since 2017’s Words.

Evans dons a striking blond wig for the splashy cover of the album, which finds the singer putting her unique vocal stamp on songs by the Pretenders (“Don’t Get Me Wrong”), John Mayer (“All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye”), the Knack (“My Sharona”) and Patsy Cline (“She’s Got You”), among others.

Ahead of the album’s release (it arrives via Evans’ Born to Fly Records), the Missouri native shares her jubilant take on the late-1977 Yvonne Elliman smash “If I Can’t Have You,” written by the Bee Gees for the Saturday Night Fever soundtrack.

October will mark the 20th anniversary of Evans’ breakthrough album, Born to Fly, and she is currently at work on a memoir by that same name.

Sara Evans’ Copy That track listing:

1. “If I Can’t Have You” (Yvonne Elliman)

2. “Don’t Get Me Wrong” (The Pretenders)

3. “Come On Eileen” (Dexy’s Midnight Runners)

4. “Crazy Love” (Poco)

5. “Whenever I Call You Friend” feat. Phillip Sweet (Kenny Loggins and Stevie Nicks)

6. “It’s Too Late” (Carole King)

7. “Monday Morning” (Fleetwood Mac)

8. “All We Ever Do Is Say Goodbye“ (John Mayer)

9. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” feat. Old Crow Medicine Show (Hank Williams)

10. “6th Avenue Heartache” (The Wallflowers)

11. “My Sharona” (The Knack)

12. “She’s Got You” (Patsy Cline)

13. “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” (Chicago)