Hear Sara Evans and the Barker Family Band Cover Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Dreams’

Singer Sara Evans began her musical career as a member of a sprawling family band before going on to achieve solo success in early 2000s. Now, she’s returned to her roots by singing with her 16-year-old daughter Olivia and 19-year-old son Avery in the Barker Family Band, which has released a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams.”

The Barker Family Band, named in honor of Evans’ husband Jay Barker, will release the self-titled, six-song EP on April 12th. Their version of “Dreams” is powered by some extra acoustic jangle, restrained mandolin licks and the plush harmonies of the Barker kids, with mom Evans in the Stevie Nicks role. The new EP also includes a cover of Beyoncé’s “XO” with Olivia Barker singing the lead part, as well as versions of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Evans co-produced the project with Ben Fowler and her son Avery, who also played guitar on the recordings.

Following the release of their EP, Sara Evans and the Barker Family Band will embark on a short May tour, consisting of a handful of City Winery dates in New York, Atlanta and Nashville, among others. Evans’ most recent solo album is Words, independently released in 2017.

Sara Evans and the Barker Family Band tour dates:

May 7 – Washington, DC @ City Winery

May 8 – New York, NY @ City Winery

May 9 – Boston, MA @ City Winery

May 15 – Atlanta, GA @ City Winery

May 17 – Chicago, IL @ City Winery

May 18 – Nashville, TN @ City Winery