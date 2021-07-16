 Sam Williams' New Song With Keith Urban: Hear 'Kids' - Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone

Sam Williams Previews New Album With Keith Urban Collaboration ‘Kids’

Urban plays guitar on the pop song, a track on Williams’ debut LP Glasshouse Children

Joseph Hudak

Sam Williams, the grandson of country music’s forefather Hank Williams Sr., has announced his debut album. Glasshouse Children, a collection of 10 songs, will be released August 20th on Mercury Nashville.

But sparse country like his grandfather’s “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” this is not. Sam Williams works in lush, immersive dream-pop country. His new song “Kids,” featuring Keith Urban on guitar, is awash in sweeping production. The through-line is Williams’ plaintive voice, full of longing and vulnerability. “We want to feel connected so we pretend to care/cause we’re so freaked out when nobody’s there,” he sings.

The Cadillac Three’s Jaren Johnston produced “Kids,” which follows Williams’ other singles like “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood” and “Shuteye.” Paul Moak, Sean McConnell, and Bobby Holland produced other tracks on Glasshouse Children. Along with Urban’s guest shot on “Kids,” Dolly Parton appears on the song “Happy All the Time.”

Williams made his late-night TV debut earlier this spring, performing “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert from his grandfather’s onetime Franklin, Tennessee, home.

Here’s the track list for Williams’ Glasshouse Children:

  1. “Glasshouse Children”
  2. “Happy All the Time” (Feat. Dolly Parton)
  3. “Can’t Fool Your Own Blood”
  4. “Bulleit Blues”
  5. “10-4”
  6. “Wild Girl”
  7. “Kids” (Feat. Keith Urban)
  8. “Shuteye”
  9. “Hopeless Romanticism”
  10. “The World: Alone”

