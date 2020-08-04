 Sam Morrow's 'Rosarita': Listen to New Song - Rolling Stone
×

Rolling Stone

Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1342: Lil Baby
Read Next Sarah Paulson Reimagines 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' in 'Ratched' Trailer Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Sam Morrow Previews New Album With Strutting ‘Rosarita’

California country-funk performer preps new album Gettin’ By on Gettin’ Down for October 30th release

By
Jon Freeman

Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Jon Freeman's Most Recent Stories

View All

Sam Morrow doubles down on the muscular country-funk of his 2018 album Concrete and Mud with “Rosarita,” the first release from the California performer’s upcoming LP. Titled Gettin’ By on Gettin’ Down, the project is due October 30th via Forty Below Records.

Morrow penned “Rosarita” with fellow Californian Jaime Wyatt and it makes use of a strutting drum groove, interlocking rhythmic guitar lines, and dive-bombing, wah-wah slide guitar leads to set the stage for Morrow’s gritty vocals. He sings of a favorite source of pleasure, which turns out to also be a source of pain. “I’m livin on cold pizza/I’m mixing up my days/She’s an hour from my doorstep/Yeah, Rosarita, ain’t nothin’ sweeter, but she only brings me rain,” he sings, evoking Little Feat and other giants of Seventies funk-rock.

“I want to make music like that — funky, layered rock where it’s not just the songwriting that’s important, but the presentation, too,” Morrow says, citing three inspirations: David Bowie, Robert Palmer, and Little Feat’s Lowell George. “This song is a great example of that. It has Bowie, Palmer and George, and again me talking about the things that weigh me down but keep me coming back.”

Working with drum grooves from percussionist Matt Tecu, Morrow started writing and arranging his new songs around the beats with the help of co-producer Eric Corne. They recorded Gettin’ By on Gettin’ Down at the Los Angeles-area studio owned by the Doors’ Robby Krieger, trying out new sounds and experimenting with how far they could take each number.

“We did a lot of touring all over the world behind Concrete and Mud,” Morrow says. “Getting to play with different musicians, different ensembles, in different places really informed where I wanted this new record to go. I’m always listening for where I can push the boundaries a bit more.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1342: Lil Baby
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.