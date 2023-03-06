Sam Hunt Announces Summer on the Outskirts Tour

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Sam Hunt will be on the road throughout the dog days of summer this year. On Monday, the “Body Like a Back Road” singer announced dates for his Summer on the Outskirts Tour, a two-month trek that gets underway in early July.

The Summer on the Outskirts Tour shows are predominantly scheduled for season-appropriate outdoor venues, with the first concert kicking off July 6 in Hartford, Connecticut, and dates wrapping up Sept. 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Among the venues on the itinerary are the Wharf in Orange Beach, Alabama; Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California, and the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, plus stops in Toronto, Detroit, Houston, Boston, and Atlanta. Hunt will be joined by guests Brett Young and Lily Rose for the duration.

Tickets for most dates go on sale March 10 at 10 a.m. local time, with some presale exclusives available to Verizon customers. A handful of shows, including Hunt’s Carbondale, Illinois, show on Aug. 3 and a Houston date on Aug. 18, will go on sale later.

Hunt's blockbuster debut album Montevallo was released in 2014 and made him a staple of country radio with his like "Leave the Night On" and "Break Up in a Small Town." His second album Southside was released in 2020 and included the singles "Hard to Forget" and "Kinfolk." Hunt has been releasing new music over the last couple of years, reaching Number One on country radio with "23" and more recently putting out "Water Under the Bridge."

Summer on the Outskirts dates:

July 6 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 7 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of NH Pavilion

July 8 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 14 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 15 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 16 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

July 20 – Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

July 21 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater

July 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 28 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 29 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug. 3 – Carbondale, IL @ Southern Illinois University-SIU Banterra Center

Aug. 4 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater

Aug. 5 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 12 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Harveys Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Aug. 19 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 20 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Aug. 24 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Aug. 25 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 26 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sept. 7 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sept. 8 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 9 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek