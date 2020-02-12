Sam Hunt’s New Album ‘Southside’ Mixes Old Releases With Unheard Songs

Sam Hunt has revealed the track list for his long-awaited second album Southside. The new project will be released April 3rd via MCA.

Pre-orders for the album on Hunt’s website show the full list of 12 tracks on Southside, six of which have previously been released. Those include the 2017 songs “Drinkin’ Too Much” and the record-breaking smash “Body Like a Back Road,” plus “Downtown’s Dead,” “Kinfolks,” “Sinning With You,” and the Webb Pierce-sampling “Hard to Forget.” Among the as-yet-unreleased tunes are “2016,” “Young Once,” and “That Ain’t Beautiful.”

In the wake of his massively successful 2014 debut Montevallo, Hunt had seemingly shifted to a singles-only model, sporadically releasing new music without a clear timeline for putting out an entire album. Southside will arrive more than five years after Montevallo.

On Thursday, Hunt will visit Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform “Kinfolks,” which is currently Top 5 on country radio. Following the album release, Hunt will hit the road for the Southside Summer Tour 2020, featuring guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, and Ernest.

Sam Hunt – Southside track list:

“2016” “Hard to Forget” “Kinfolks” “Young Once” “Body Like a Back Road” “That Ain’t Beautiful” “Let It Down” “Downtown’s Dead” “Nothing Lasts Forever” “Sinning With You” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s” “Drinkin’ Too Much”