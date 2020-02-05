Sam Hunt Announces New Album ‘Southside,’ Plots Summer Tour

Sam Hunt has announced plans to release his long-awaited second album in 2020, nearly five years after issuing his groundbreaking debut Montevallo in October 2014. Titled Southside, the new project will be available April 3rd via MCA Nashville.

No track listing is available as of yet for Southside, but the “Body Like a Back Road” singer’s current hit “Kinfolks” will be included, as will the early 2020 release “Sinning With You.” The latter song — released not long after Hunt was arrested for DUI in Nashville — sees the performer questioning blind acceptance of handed-down religious values, along with the importance of seeking out greater understanding for oneself. This bit of soul searching was part of Hunt’s process for deciding what kind of role he’d be playing as a country artist in the wake of Montevallo‘s success.

“It was a crazy time, in the political world,” he told Rolling Stone of the post-Montevallo climate. “All the bumps in the road as we progress as a society. I needed to figure out what part I was going to play in all that, and how I wanted to go about it. Is music the right direction?”

In addition to his plans for a new album, Hunt has announced dates for his 2020 Southside Summer Tour, set to get underway May 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina. With dates currently scheduled all the way through the end of September, the trek will visit more than 40 markets and feature guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 14th, at 9:00 a.m. local time.

Hunt is also set to headline the iHeartCountry Festival, which takes place May 2nd in Austin, Texas.

Sam Hunt Southside Summer Tour Dates:

May 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

May 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

May 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 12 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

June 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre

June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 10 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

July 19 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre

July 25 – Columbia, ND @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 7 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

August 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

August 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park

August 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

August 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

August 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 28 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 29 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

September 11 – Woodlands, TX @ the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

September 17 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

September 19 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

September 24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

September 26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater