Sam Hunt Announces New Album ‘Southside,’ Plots Summer Tour

Sam Hunt has announced plans to release his long-awaited second album in 2020, nearly five years after issuing his groundbreaking debut Montevallo in October 2014. Titled Southside, the new project will be available April 3rd via MCA Nashville.
No track listing is available as of yet for Southside, but the “Body Like a Back Road” singer’s current hit “Kinfolks” will be included, as will the early 2020 release “Sinning With You.” The latter song — released not long after Hunt was arrested for DUI in Nashville — sees the performer questioning blind acceptance of handed-down religious values, along with the importance of seeking out greater understanding for oneself. This bit of soul searching was part of Hunt’s process for deciding what kind of role he’d be playing as a country artist in the wake of Montevallo‘s success.
“It was a crazy time, in the political world,” he told Rolling Stone of the post-Montevallo climate. “All the bumps in the road as we progress as a society. I needed to figure out what part I was going to play in all that, and how I wanted to go about it. Is music the right direction?”
In addition to his plans for a new album, Hunt has announced dates for his 2020 Southside Summer Tour, set to get underway May 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina. With dates currently scheduled all the way through the end of September, the trek will visit more than 40 markets and feature guests Kip Moore, Travis Denning, Ernest, and a DJ set by Brandi Cyrus. Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, February 14th, at 9:00 a.m. local time.
Hunt is also set to headline the iHeartCountry Festival, which takes place May 2nd in Austin, Texas.
Sam Hunt Southside Summer Tour Dates:
May 28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
May 29 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 30 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
June 11 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
June 12 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds
June 13 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iThink Financial Amphitheatre
June 18 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
June 20 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
July 10 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
July 11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 17 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
July 19 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
July 25 – Columbia, ND @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
August 7 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
August 14 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
August 15 – Burgettstown, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
August 16 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
August 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
August 21 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
August 27 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 28 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 29 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
September 11 – Woodlands, TX @ the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 12 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
September 17 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
September 19 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
September 24 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
September 26 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater