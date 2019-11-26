 Sam Hunt Won't Perform at the NASCAR Awards - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next The First Round of Impeachment Hearings Are Over. Now What? Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Country Flag
Home Music Country Music

Sam Hunt Won’t Perform at the NASCAR Awards

Country singer bows out of motorsports ceremony in the wake of his DUI arrest

By
Joseph Hudak

Senior Editor, Rolling Stone Country

Joseph Hudak's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sam Hunt

Sam Hunt will no longer perform at the NASCAR Awards in Nashville following his arrest last week for DUI.

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Sam Hunt will no longer perform at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in Nashville following his arrest last week for DUI. A rep for Hunt confirmed the country singer’s exit from the lineup.

Earlier this month, NASCAR announced Hunt as one of the featured performers at the annual ceremony, set for December 5th, but Hunt’s November 21st arrest in East Nashville has scuttled the appearance. Hunt was stopped by police last Thursday after being observed driving south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway and was charged with driving under the influence and having an open container in his vehicle. The “Body Like a Back Road” vocalist, 34, issued a statement following the incident in which he apologized for a “poor and selfish decision” to drive after drinking. “It won’t happen again,” he wrote.

The NASCAR Awards, which honor 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and top drivers of the year, are the culmination of the motorsports giant’s Champions Week. This marks the first time the event has been held in Nashville.

Despite Hunt’s absence, country music will still frame the awards: “Good Vibes” singer Chris Janson is set to perform, and Cassadee Pope will co-host along with NASCAR analyst Rutledge Wood. A possible replacement for Hunt has not yet been announced.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.