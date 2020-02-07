Sam Hunt Samples Webb Pierce on New Party Track ‘Hard to Forget’

Add it to the list of left turns from the enigmatic country artist — Sam Hunt’s new track “Hard to Forget” opens with a lengthy sample of 1950s honky-tonk star Webb Pierce‘s classic “There Stands the Glass.”

Apart from the fact that it samples a 67-year-old country song, “Hard to Forget,” the latest preview of his recently-announced album Southside, also feels like the most obvious radio-friendly hit from the “Body Like a Back Road” singer, following the more downbeat, introspective releases “Sinning With You” and “Kinfolks.”

“I got a bottle of whiskey, but I got no proof that you showed up tonight in that dress just to mess with my head,” Hunt sings in the song’s swooping sing-along chorus.

In November, Hunt told Rolling Sone Country that he was considering releasing more straightforwardly traditional country or incorporating an old country song into something new as a “nod to tradition.” With “Hard to Forget,” he accomplishes that goal.

Hunt wrote “Hard to Forget” with Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, and Ashley Gorley. The three original songwriters of “There Stands the Glass,” which Pierce recorded in 1953, also receive a songwriting credit.

Southside, the long-awaited follow-up to Hunt’s 2014 debut Montevallo, is out on April 3rd. He’ll launch the Southside Summer Tour on May 28th in Charlotte, North Carolina.