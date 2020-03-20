 Sam Hunt's 'Hard to Forget' Video: Watch - Rolling Stone
Watch Sam Hunt’s Surreal Motel Stay in ‘Hard to Forget’ Video

Circus clown, brawling card players, and a cowboy with a goat all pop up in the country singer’s new clip

By

Reporter

Just a few weeks ahead of the release of his much-anticipated second album Southside, Sam Hunt premieres the video to his latest single, “Hard to Forget,” which samples Webb Pierce’s 1953 country weeper “There Stands the Glass.”

The video begins with Hunt singing along to the Pierce sample, before seguing into a montage of colorful characters who are staying at a motel: a circus clown, two brawling card players, a cowboy with a goat.

“Hard to Forget” is slowly climbing up the country radio charts, not long after “Kinfolks” became Hunt’s latest Number One.

“It took me a minute to figure out, how do you know what to write about?” Hunt recently told the New York Times about writing his new album after getting married. “I didn’t have anything to really say…I want to be free to play the parts.”

“I haven’t been this excited about a song in a long time,” the song’s co-writer Luke Laird told Rolling Stone last month. “It makes people turn their heads. There will be some people who hate it, too. I want to be part of songs that get a reaction, one way or the other.”

Due to health concerns surrounding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Hunt has pushed back the kickoff of his Southside Tour until mid-June. Southside will be released on April 3rd.

