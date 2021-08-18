Sam Hunt Pleads Guilty to 2019 DUI in Nashville

“Body Like a Back Road” country singer Sam Hunt pleaded guilty to two counts of misdemeanor DUI on Wednesday during a virtual hearing and sentencing in Nashville’s Davidson County Circuit Court. Hunt was arrested in November 2019 on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container in his car after he was observed traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway in East Nashville.

According to The Tennessean, Hunt was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail with time suspended, save for 48 hours that he’ll serve at a DUI education center. He’ll also be required to complete an alcohol safety course and will have his driver’s license suspended for a year. Upon reinstatement of his license, an in-car breathalyzer will be installed in his vehicle.

Hunt could have faced more than two years in prison had he chosen to go to trial and not accept the deal.

According to an arrest report following the incident, Hunt consented to field sobriety tests and eventually a breath test after being pulled over. His blood-alcohol level was .173; Tennessee’s legal limit is .08.

A day after his arrest, Hunt issued a statement, saying in part, “I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again.”

Hunt released the album Southside last year.