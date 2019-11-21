 Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville – Rolling Stone
Sam Hunt Arrested for DUI in Nashville

“Body Like a Back Road” singer scheduled to appear in court January 17th

Jon Freeman

Sam Hunt

Singer Sam Hunt was arrested for DUI in Nashville.

Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and having an open container in his car following an early-morning traffic stop in Nashville.

According to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone, police were alerted to a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes of Ellington Parkway in East Nashville. Upon stopping the car, officers observed Hunt, the lone passenger, having bloodshot eyes and smelling of alcohol. He had difficulty retrieving his driver’s license and admitted to the officers that he had been drinking “recently.” Police also noticed two empty beer cans in the car.

The singer consented to taking field sobriety tests, which were recorded on a police car’s dash camera. Following those tests, Hunt also consented to a breath test, with his blood-alcohol level observed at .173.

Hunt was released from jail this morning on a $2,500 bond. He is due to appear in court January 17th.

Reps for Hunt did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Following the massive success of 2014’s full-length Montevallo, Hunt has mostly shifted to a sporadic singles-only model. He enjoyed a record-breaking smash in 2017 with “Body Like a Back Road” and in October, he released the song “Kinfolks.”

